Horsham YMCA's top-of-the table clash against Chichester City 'won't be a season changer' as Buckland runs the rule over new loanee

Peter Buckland believes Horsham YMCA's top-of-the-table clash at home to Chichester City in the Premier Division on Saturday 'won't be a season changer'.

Chi sit second in the table having amassed 40 points from 17 games and, like YM, City are free-scoring having notched up 49 goals this season.

Saturday's opponents kept up the pressure on first-placed YMCA thanks to a 2-0 home win over Shoreham last weekend, reducing YM's lead at the top to a single point after Buckland's side drew 0-0 with Newhaven.

SEE ALSO 'Gutsy' Horsham YMCA draw with title rivals Newhaven to stay top | Horsham YMCA to pursue loan deals in a bid to maintain title charge and team spirit | Horsham YMCA hit five against Little Common but Buckland rues 'flukey goals'

The Horsham YMCA boss said: "I expected them to win on Saturday at home to Shoreham. I think we had a tougher challenge on Saturday than they did.

"This coming Saturday won't be a season changer. It would be nice if the gap didn't open up and if it does, hopefully it opens up in our favour."

Buckland also revealed that a number of players would be returning to the squad after injury and suspension. This has given his squad a timely boost, and the YM boss believes his team will be 'a stronger side' than the one that took to the field against Newhaven.

He added: "We'll have Dan Mobsby back, and Ollie Gill and Callum Donaghey will have served their one-match bans so we will be looking at a stronger side against Chichester than we did against Newhaven.

"Luke Donaldson has come back ahead of schedule so we will have him on the pitch. The only problem we're really going to have is defenders but we've plugged that hole."

Buckland plugged that particular hole by bringing in centre-half Alex Malins on a month-long loan from Bostik Premier side Lewes.

Although Malins has only just returned from injury Buckland praised the defender's performance against Newhaven, calling him 'a Bostik League player'.

He said: "Alex is in on loan due to our centre-back crisis. The intention is to have him on loan for a month but I'd love to keep him on board.

"He's a Horsham lad and he's clearly a Bostik League player. He's been out through injury and Lewes wanted him to get some game time.

"After such a long time, ideally you wouldn't have chucked him in for 90 minutes but I had no choice. He came through the game against Newhaven with flying colours."

