Horsham YMCA pull off FA Cup shock against division-above and unbeaten Ashford United

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland felt that his side ‘won the game in the second half’ after they caused a shock in the FA Cup.

YM travelled to unbeaten Bostik South Central side Ashford United in the FA Cup preliminary round and pulled off a remarkable 2-0 win.

Second-half goals from Dan Mobsby and Sam Schaaf sealed the win and Buckland felt that his side won the tie after withstanding heavy first half pressure.

He said: “We gave it everything we got and it was an old cliché, it was a game of two halves. They lost it in the first half and we won it in the second half.

“At 0-0 at half time I said that’s the hard work done, the worst scenario is that we take them back to our place for a replay.

“We scored two goals in quick succession, another worldy from Dan Mobsby and the second one was what you work on at training all the time.”

The hosts hit the bar in the sixth minute as Ashford had the best of the opening quarter.

A half chance fell to Ash Dugdale but Aaron Jeal in the YM made a string of saves to keep the scores level at the half time.

YM created opportunities after the break and were rewarded on 59 minutes as Dan Mobsby’s superb 25 yard strike put them ahead.

The visitors doubled their lead three minutes later as Schaaf tucked home on the six yard line to double the score.

The last half hour was all Ashford but Jeal and the YM defence kept the hosts at bay with an excellent rearguard performance, sealing their progress to the next round.

Buckland added: “They had two good opportunities in the first half and didn’t take either of them and we had two good opportunities in the second half and took both of them.

“The first Ashford chance was a good save and the other was where the forward fluffed his lines, I think they’re still looking for the ball near the international train station.

“They are unbeaten in the league above us so they’ve had a good start and their boss knows what it’s all about.

“He’s ex-Millwall and when he shakes my hand and says the best team won, that’s job done in my view.”

YM will now face Tooting & Mitcham at home in the first qualifying round.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Harding, Gilbert, Gill, Moore (Cave 65’), Donaldson, Dugdale, Schaaf (Donaghey 76’), Mobsby, Barbary. Unused: Hunter, Bown, Frankland, Evans, Brown.