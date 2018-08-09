Horsham YMCA continue fine start with East Preston win and sign Bown and Nwachukwu

The season has started well for Horsham YMCA, who made it two wins from two matches in the Premier Division on Tuesday night.

They netted a goal in each half past East Preston at Gorings Mead to secure a 2-0 win and move up to fourth in the early standings.

To add to an impressive start, YM have also bolstered their squad this week with the impressive additions of Tony Nwachukwu and Dean Bown from Horsham.

On Tuesday night, Luke Donaldson opened the scoring in the 15th minute for the home side with his second goal in as many matches.

That lead was doubled just ten minutes into the second half when Mark Cave headed home a corner.

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland was more than satisfied with his side’s start after what he felt was a disjoined pre-season and believes there is more to come.

He said: “We did not have a very good pre-season for various reasons with unavailabilities and injuries.

“It feel like we entered the competitive games with a pre-season mentality, so to come out with two wins after a mixed pre-season, I am really pleased.

“There is a togetherness and new steely attitude about them and that is good as there are a few new faces and we have a new pattern of play we are trying.

“With all that combined, I was a bit concerned with how we would go off. It’s not faultless football yet, but I know there is more to come.”

On the game itself, Buckland added: “East Preston drew with Eastbourne Town and they are a good outfit this year, so we knew it would be a test.

“They are a good young side that have been together a while now and we did have to earn the victory.”

On the acquisition of striker Bown and winger Nwachukwu as permanent additions, Buckland added: “They both felt with the squad there (Horsham) that their chances might be limited. They are great additions.

“Luke Gedling and Dave Brown are both likely to be out indefinitely, both need scans as we can’t get to the bottom of their injuries.

“I was not going to make the same mistake as last year when we ran out of fit players, so wanted numbers in.”

YMCA: Jeal, Gilbert, Harding, Gill (Carden 75), Evans, Donaldson (Schaaf 70), Mobsby (Moore 68), Dugdale, Cave, Barbary, Garrod. Unused: Frankland, Batchelor.

YM now face a trip to Southern Counties East League side Fisher in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday.

Buckland added: “Although you want to win because of prize money I don’t feel any pressure playing in the FA Cup as we’re not going to win it.

“The most you get out of the cup is massive publicity and most importantly is a boost to finances.

“It’ll be a tough trip going down to Bermondsey, I don’t know much about them apart from they play at the same level as us and they have a 3G pitch.

W”e want to go down there with six points in the bag, under no pressure and hopefully pick up a win and earn a few bob.”