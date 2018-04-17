Horsham YMCA boss looking to add to silverware

YM boss Buckland looking for ‘nice climax to the season’ by winning Peter Bentley Challenge Cup

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland is aiming to win the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup as a ‘nice climax to the season.’

YM face Crawley Down Gatwick on Wednesday night (18th April) in the semi-final and Buckland admitted that, due to recent struggles in the league, more emphasis has been put on the cup competition.

He said: “If we were top of the league today, I might be inclined to rest some players with the big game on Saturday against Haywards Heath but with the numbers available I can’t.

“It could be nice climax to the season so we’ll be taking it very seriously and going as full strength as we are able to. I’m looking forward to it.”

However, Buckland feels the number of injuries may have a detrimental effect on YM’s chances of winning the competition.

He added: “I’d be more confident if we were fully stacked, but I’m not sure until we get together tomorrow what team we are going to put out.

“When you have got a team of 11 players who are clicking weeks on end as they were, four, five, six changes have an impact.

“I’ve got utmost respect for Crawley Down, they are a good side.

“They are going to be equally as up for it as we are and it will be interesting.”

YM then face Premier Division leaders Haywards Heath on Saturday (21st) and Buckland is expecting a close game.

“Again, if we were fully stacked I’d be much more confident,” he said.

“We beat them at home earlier in the season in a good, tight game but yet again all we can do is see who is available, prepare properly.

“We’ll have a go.

“It’s always a good game against Haywards Heath, they like to play football like us. The best team will come out on top.”