Horsham YMCA boss Buckland rues ‘awful’ derby result decided by a ‘worldy’

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland reflected on an ‘awful result’ and ‘awful game’ as his side suffered derby defeat to Broadbridge Heath on Saturday.

A stunning George Cousins strike in stoppage time gave the Bears all three points at Gorings Mead in the Premier Division clash.

The win lifted Heath to sixth and saw YM drop from the summit to second with Chichester City opening up a four-point gap.

Buckland conceded that their visitors, in a game switched due to ongoing issues with Heath moving into their new home, deserved the points and credited Cousins’ ‘worldy’ goal.

The YM boss said: “It was awful from a result point of view and an awful game from both sets of players really.

“It was wrong ball type of football and that just happens sometimes in these local derbies and takes over all logic.

“We always look to try and play football on the grass, but I said to the players at half-time ‘what is going on?’

“It was all 40 yard balls and six or seven foot in the air - it was just not a good game. We did not play well at all and I do not begrudge Broadbridge Heath the points.

“I tempted fate by turning to Ben (Godfrey - coach) and saying you’d settle for a point and it would take something special to win it - boy did it, it was a worldy, an absolute worldy that deserved to win any game.”

While Buckland was frustrated with the defeat, he added: “Both teams were struggling with players, with injuries and availabilities.

“The difference between one point and no point is small, obviously you’d like to take all three, but one point won’t make a huge difference come the end of the season.

“I have said it a lot before, it’s never too bad to lose a game of football if you have momentum and play well, but to lose and not play well is not great.”