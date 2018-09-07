Horsham YMCA advance in Peter Bentley Cup as Buckland looks ahead to emotional FA Cup day

Peter Buckland is expecting an emotional day when Horsham YMCA host Tooting & Mitcham United in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Former YM chairman Mick Browning, who died in 2015, previously played for the London outfit and Buckland has said that Browning will be in his thoughts during the game at Gorings Mead.

The YM manager said: “I’m at the club because of Mick Browning. He approached me after I said I was on a sabbatical but three weeks later I was talking to Mick who was such a nice guy I just couldn’t say no.

“He’s got some long standing ties with Tooting which everybody is aware of and I know he would’ve loved to have been around for that game.

“It will certainly be at the forefront of my thoughts certainly before the game, but then you get engrossed into the game and then give it a thought after as well.

“We’ve proved we can cross swords with the teams from the league above us many times so I’m going into the game reasonably confident.”

YM host the Bostik South Central side on Saturday having already knocked out Ashford United and Fisher in this year’s competition.

YM have already pocketed £5,140 in prize money so far, with another £6,000 up for grabs on Saturday.

On Tuesday night, YM eased into the third round of the Peter Bentley Cup with a 4-1 win over Lancing.

Sam Schaaf gave the hosts a half-time lead, while a second-half own goal, Ollie Moore strike and another Schaaf goal put YM 4-0 up, before Lancers hit a consolation from the penalty spot.

Buckland said: “I do think you can read too much into it as we rested six and took three off at half-time with the FA Cup in mind.

“I do not know enough of their line-up to know if they did the same. I know Charlie Pitcher and he was on the bench, so I think it was the case that both managers had one eye on the FA Cup.

“Nonetheless, it was a good competitive game. I think we went 1-0 up against the run of play and they had the better of the first half, but then bossed the second and could have scored a couple more to be fair.

“They scored from a late penalty which was a bit of a shame as it was the first goal we have conceded in four games. We have really sorted out the defence.”

n Steyning Town made it two cup wins in the space of four days by overcoming Worthing United in an eight-goal thriller on Tuesday.

Town twice came from behind to win the Peter Bentley Cup clash 5-3. Connor Bull was at the double with Scott Faber, Chris Neatherway and Mike Neatherway all finding the net.