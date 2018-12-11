Horsham will 'need to be at their best' as they travel to Three Bridges

Dominic Di Paola believes Horsham will 'need to be at their best to go up to Three Bridges and beat them' as they make the short trip to Jubilee Field in the Bostik South East tonight.

Bridges are sitting in 15th in the division after picking up 16 points from 14 games but they have notched up three successive league victories.

The Hornets are themselves in blistering form. They moved up to third after their 4-2 away win over Hythe Town on Saturday and are now unbeaten in eight in the league.

Di Paola is predicting yet another tough contest in the Bostik South East and challenged his players to show that they are up for the fight.

He said: "I think it's going to be a really, really hard game. I think they're a really good side now.

"They had a lot of changes to their side at the start of the season and I think they're right up there now in terms of form. I think they've won the last three or four.

"They've got a lot of goal threats and good attacking players so I think it's going to be a really hard game.

"We will treat them with the upmost respect. They're position is a bit false I think as I expect them to be a top-half team if they keep that team together.

"I say it every week, you could copy and paste it, but they're all tough challenges in this league. There isn't an easy game, you can't turn up and think you're going to get three points or you're going to have a good performance. You've got to be on it.

"It's a challenge and test for the boys to see whether they want it. We'll need to be at our best to go up to Three Bridges and beat them."

With none of his squad missing through injury or suspension, Di Paola now has the luxury of welcoming back returning players.

As his team returns to full fitness, the amount of options the Hornets boss has at his disposal has given him a pleasant selection headache.

He added: "We've got Kieran Lavery for another three games on loan and Chris Smith is back now, which is good. Joey Taylor is back from all his international stuff he was doing which, again, is really good.

"I think we've got everyone available so the players have got to fight for their place. There's probably two or three boys who deserve more minutes that they've not got.

"Lee Harding came on and did brilliantly on Saturday so we've got some decisions to make in terms of who's playing and whatnot."

Kick-off tonight at Jubilee Field is at 7:45pm.