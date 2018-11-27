Horsham wary of improving Greenwich Borough's threat as sides bid for league points after FA Trophy exploits

With their FA Trophy exploits over, both Horsham and Greenwich Borough will be hoping their recent cup form translates into Bostik League South East points tonight at Culver Road.

The pair return to league action after both exited the FA Trophy over the weekend - Horsham narrowly in a 2-1 defeat to Bath City and Greenwich in a 3-0 reverse to Truro City, both National League South opposition.



The Hornets have the better league form, unbeaten in five with four wins and a draw, whereas The Cannons, who finished in the play-off places in the past two seasons, have only one win in seven league attempts.



They have won just three league fixtures from 12, although having comfortably beat Faversham 4-1 two weekends ago and seen cup success in the Trophy, Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is wary of their improvement.



He said: "It'll be a tough one. They have picked up a bit recently and had some quite good wins. They drew with Dulwich Hamlet in the cup last week and only lost on penalties.



"I think they've turned up a bit and are one of those teams that will cause us problems, we have got to be good again and recover over the couple of days going into it.



"They had a tough game on Saturday, but will have had the extra day rest. If we want to do anything in the league we have to be on it, right, switched on and at our best."



Lee Harding, who was an unused substitute on Sunday, is likely to feature tonight as he continues to build-up fitness following the return from his fractured wrist, although striker Chris Smith is away on holiday.



Di Paola said: ""Lee needs to be back playing and will be soon as he was good for us before he got injured. He was playing well."



"Chris now misses two more, with that the rearranged games have killed us a little bit as originally he was only going to miss one game, because of the way the games have been with this being a Sunday, then Tuesday and Saturday, he will miss three.



"We have a good, no-one lets us down and everyone plays to their ability. It's a chance for someone else to stake a claim."

Kick-off is 7.30pm.