Horsham up to second with superb win at Whitstable as other play-off contenders all slip up

Horsham climbed up to second in the Bostik League South East Division with a superb away win at Whitstable Town this afternoon.

Two goals from Chris Smith - his first after just 13 seconds - and a Lee Harding strike gave the Hornets an impressive 3-0 win over in Kent.



It was a crucial three points in the play-off race as all of the other sides in the battle failed to win.



In fact, all the teams down to Phoenix Sports down in tenth failed to pick up three points.



Hastings United slipped to third with a 2-1 defeat at an East Grinstead Town side who Horsham face on Tuesday night.



Haywards Heath Town drew 0-0 at home to Greenwich Borough and Ashford United went down 2-0 to the aforementioned Phoenix.



Full report and match reaction to full on Monday and throughout the week.