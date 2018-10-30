Horsham 'under no pressure' as they are drawn against Potters Bar Town in FA Trophy

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola feels the pressure will be off his side in their forthcoming FA Trophy second qualifying round home game against division-above Potters Bar Town.

The Hornets got the better of higher level opposition in the previous round, defeating Corinthian Casuals at home with a dominant 3-0 win.

The Scholars defeated fellow Bostik Premier side Margate away from home 2-1 and currently sit seventh in the league above after taking 19 points from 13 games.

The two sides previously met in the preliminary round of the competition in the 2016/17 season as the Hornets picked up a 2-0 away win thanks to goals from Charlie Farmer and Scott Kirkwood.

Di Paola said: "They're flying and we played them a couple of years ago in the FA Trophy funnily enough.

"It'll be another challenge but the enjoyable thing about the Trophy is that the pressure isn't on us. We're not expected to beat Potters Bar.

"They're just outside the play-offs in the league above and it's a nice break for us from our league games. We'll be going in there under no pressure and we will try our best to get a result."

After their result over Corinthian Casuals on Saturday, Di Paola believes it shows that Horsham can compete with sides in the league above but stressed that they won't get carried away.

He added: "You have to take each game on their merit and you can ask the question were Corinthian Casuals not at their best so you can't think you've cracked it.

"As a one-off game I'm sure they wanted to win it as much as we did but on the day we played extremely well and thoroughly deserved it."

"You've got to treat the games on the merit of the particular game."

The Hornets will do battle with Potters Bar Town on Saturday 10 November.