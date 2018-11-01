Horsham thank coach Jon Meeney for his services

Horsham have parted company with coach Jon Meeney.

He announced his leaving the club on Tuesday on Twitter but in fact he had already stopped his training sessions.

He Tweeted: “I’d like to place on record, I am no longer involved with @HorshamFC due to increasing coaching commitments elsewhere - Would like to thank all involved during my time, & wish the management team & players the very best of luck. Really believe you are on to something good!”

Di Paola revealed: “Jon did a very good pre-season and was well-organised. Unfortunately he was not able to commit due to his work with Brighton & Hove Albion youth teams and I have been taking the training since September and we will not be looking to replace Jon. I share the workload with assistant manager Adam Westwood.”

A statement on the Horsham FC website added: “We wish him well in the future and thank him for his time with us.”

Horsham have signed talented midfielder Nassim Dukali from recently liquidated Thamesmead Town.

Dukali, 23, was man of the match for Herne Bay in their FA Cup victory over the Hornets last season and Di Paola was pleased to bring in such a ‘stand out player.’

“I think he’s a livewire. He’s a good age that fits for our team and last year I thought he was one of the stand out players in our league. He just needs a run of games to get himself up to speed. He’s not played in three weeks because of the Thamesmead situation and he probably needs a bit of time to get to grips with our group. We’ll ease him in and get him playing and get him part of the group and hopefully he can give us something different.”