Horsham sign former Burgess Hill Town and Worthing defender

Will Miles in action for Worthing. Picture by Stephen Goodger
Horsham have added to their defensive options with the addition of Will Miles.

The former Burgess Hill Town and Worthing centre-back missed virtually the whole of last season with major liagment damage and has found football limited this season.


The 23-year-old was a member of the Hillians academy before breaking into the senior side and won a Bostik League South Division championship medal in his first season before going on to captain the side.


Having missed the majority of the 2017/18 campaign through injury, Miles made a switch to Worthing last summer.


He was, however, released by the club last month and has been snapped up by Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola.