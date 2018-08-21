Horsham set to make changes for Velocity Trophy and Di Paola praises opponents Haywards Heath

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is set to make changes tonight as they meet a Haywards Heath, who he has heaped praise on, in the Velocity Trophy.

The two sides met at Hanbury Stadium in the preliminary round of the league cup ahead of the Bostik League South East meeting just six days later on Bank Holiday Monday.

Di Paola has said that he will shuffle his pack for the trophy clash, admitting a number of his players can feel harshly done by at having limited game time in their opening two fixtures.

The Hornets boss said: "We've got players who haven't deserved to not be starting games so we might give a few of them a go.

"No one's not played well in terms of pre-season and everyone's put in a big shift so there will be one or two changes because a few of the boys deserve to play.

"We've also got two or three carrying injuries so I think it will be a good time to rest those up and just switch it up a bit.

"There are boys that deserve to be playing that haven't yet so we will be looking to try to get them on and playing."

With goalkeeper Josh Pelling installed as number one, the club confirmed at the end of last week that Brannon Daly had departed. Loan moves have also seen Al Duncan and Toby House join Lancing and Saltdean United respectively.

Promoted Heath lost their league opener 1-0 to VCD Athletic on Saturday, having been in FA Cup action the previous week where they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Lancing.

Despite that, Di Paola is well aware of the quality they have, having beaten Horsham in the RUR Cup in extra-time back in the 2015/16 campaign.

The Horsham boss has praised their settled squad and backed them to more than handle themselves at Bostik League level.

He said: "They have a really settled side and have for the past three years. I really think they will be ok in the league, I don't see them challenging, but I am sure they will be ok and not battling it out at the bottom.

"As well as a settled side, they have a big side. Big sides can play a little more direct if they need to - not saying that is a good or a bad thing - but it's another way to play to get a result.

"The bigger Kent sides are like that. Sittingbourne didn't play a lot of football shall we say on Saturday, but if you are a big side like Haywards Heath are, you can deal with that better. They will be able to hold their own against those sort of sides."