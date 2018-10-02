Horsham rise above Phoenix, YM through in Senior Cup

It was a good night for both Horsham teams as the Hornets beat Phoenix Sports in the league while Horsham YMCA hit six in the Senior Cup.

Dominic Di Paola's team pulled off a superb comeback, winning 3-2 after being 2-0 down.

George Hayward was first on the scoresheet, before Will Hoare equalised. Jack Brivio scored the winner with a header on 57 minutes.

A Dean Bown hat-trick, a Tony Nwachuku brace and a Mark Cave goal saw Horsham YMCA win 6-0 at Midhurst and Easebourne in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Other results from the Sussex Senior Cup: AFC Uckfield Town 1, Steyning Town 0; East Preston 1, Peacehaven 0; Hailsham Town 4, Wick 1; Midhurst and Easebourne 0, Horsham YMCA 6-0; Eastbourne United 4, Worthing United 3; Billingshurst 2, Bexhill United 7; Selsey 2, Arundel 1; Eastbourne Town 3, Sidlesham Town 0.

