Horsham reward supporters with great away win in Guernsey

Tony Nwachukwu scored a brace and Darren Boswell a wonder-strike to help Horsham clinch a heroic Boxing Day victory from their visit to Guernsey.

Nwachukwu opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he took advantage of a deflection in the area from a long ball by Boswell to score.

Tony Nwachukwu scores. Guernsey v Horsham. Picture by John Lines SUS-171227-141448001

Guernsey equalised on 26 minutes with a goal by Tom De La Mare.

Nwachukwu missed a golden opportunity to regain Horsham the lead when he missed a penalty after he was brought down in the area.

On the hour Boswell regained Hornets the lead with a wonder-strike which flew high into the corner of the net following a short-corner.

Nwachukwu made up for his earlier miss when he sealed victory with five minutes to go with a well-taken goal.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola Tweeted: “Back home now after a great win away to Guernsey. Boys were magnificent and appreciate what they did for our club today.

“7 first choice players out. 4 lads who’ve never played for the club before and no defenders in squad. Great win caps off a tough day.”

He added: “Never gloat on a win but today is one of those days. We outclassed Guernsey!”

It was a marathon journey for a so-called ‘derby’ game which is traditionally played on Boxing Day.

Making a 300-mile trip, Di Paola got up at 5am to be ready for a 7.45am flight from Gatwick, before eventually getting back at 9pm.

He Tweeted: “5am and up 4 our local derby away v Guernsey. I shouldn’t complain 2 much as I live quite close 2 Gatwick.

“Some of our players live further afield & will have had to get up earlier.”

The win was a great reward for the travelling fans, who were fewer in number than normal for this fixture, due to it being played on Boxing Day.

Di Paola and secretary Jeff Barrett worked hard to ensure they fielded a full side, which included some new faces.

Horsham under-16s forward Kieran Bonner made his debut off the bench, replacing two-goal hero and another product of the club’s youth system, Nwachukwu.

Although Horsham had the game won, Guernsey kept fighting to the end and forged the final chance when Craig Young struck wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Horsham’s website reporter Sam Borrett summed up the final result perfectly. He said: “Horsham headed back onto the plane having unwrapped the perfect Christmas present of three more valuable points.”

Horsham: Daly, Boswell, Hartley, Harris, Kirkwood, Broughton, MacDevitt, Gayler, Nwachukwu, Bown, Street.

Subs: Whiteley, House, Bonner, Gibbs

Attendance: 420