Horsham players challenged to earn their places for next season

Horsham already have one eye on next season as they challenge their players to put themselves in the shop window.

As well as aiming for a top-half finish in the Bostik League South Division, Hornets boss Dominc Di Paola is using the rest of the season to decide on shaping his squad for next season.

He believes that youth has ‘flourished’ this season with some looking to be the future of the club - but everyone is currently on trial for the 2018/19 campaign.

On whether his side is playing for their futures, Di Paola said: “Yes, that’s fair, but not in a harsh way. We want players involved that want to be here. We have a lot of youngsters starting now and it’s good to have them involved. We have a lot of 20-year-olds that have had a fair bit of game time and that will help us next year. We have given players chances and they have really flourished.

“Players like Jack Hartley, Toby House and Josh Street - now he is getting back to fill fitness. I’d like to think they will be the future of Horsham Football Club and involved.

“We will look to play around with things a bit now. We have done what we needed to do - we have been close to the top half now for a few weeks.

“We will have a look at everyone and start deciding who we go with next season, who we want to keep and who we do not need want to keep.”

One area of the pitch that Di Paola is happy with is his current striking options.

On loan George Landais netted in their 2-1 win over Phoenix Sports at the weekend and Di Paola said: “Saturday’s win show the benefit of having a goalscorer, that’s the difference.

“I have watched a lot of games this year and you see when you have a goalscorer teams turn those sort of days into wins,

“With the players with have on loan and their experience as goalscorers it takes the pressure of others. Especially Toby House, he has been foraging up there on his own a bit since Rob O’Toole left.

Dean Bown has gone out on loan to SCFL Premier Division side Peacehaven for two weeks to get some match fitness. While Di Paola is hopeful to have added to his ranks by the end of the week in the shape of a new midfielder.

The Hornets travel to seventh-placed Hythe Town on Saturday.