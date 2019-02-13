Horsham midfielder ruled out for the season as scan confirms serious knee injury

Charlie Harris has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Picture by John Lines
Horsham midfielder Charlie Harris has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The former Eastbourne Borough player was on the end of a bad tackle in their 1-0 win over Ramsgate last month.

He has been sidelined since and the results of a scan last week has revealed MCL and cartilage damage that require an operation and will put him out for around three months.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: "I feel for him. He was just getting going this season after a bit of a slow start for us.

"The last couple of months he has been really good and again, I feel for him. It's a loss, but that is football and we are going to have to address it."