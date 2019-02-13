Horsham midfielder ruled out for the season as scan confirms serious knee injury

Horsham midfielder Charlie Harris has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The former Eastbourne Borough player was on the end of a bad tackle in their 1-0 win over Ramsgate last month.

He has been sidelined since and the results of a scan last week has revealed MCL and cartilage damage that require an operation and will put him out for around three months.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: "I feel for him. He was just getting going this season after a bit of a slow start for us.

"The last couple of months he has been really good and again, I feel for him. It's a loss, but that is football and we are going to have to address it."