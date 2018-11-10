Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola gives his reaction to victory against Potters Bar Town

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola was relieved his side vioctiry with just two minutes to go which avoided having to travel to Herrtfordshire for a Tuesday night replay.

He was delighted with the way his side played against division-higher opposition, despite illness and difficult circumstances affecting the squad.

Di Paola said: “We didn’t really want to play another game on Tuesday night because we’ve been playing a lot of matches lately and didn’t particularly want to travel all the way up there.

“So we gambled a little at the end and played with three-up for the last ten or 15 minutes, we lost our shapoe a bit but we throught it might be worthwhile to see if we could get something.

“We weren’t so good in the second half, I thought in the first half we were brilliant: dominant and probably deserved a goal.

“In the second half, althought they didn’t trouble us that much, they only had a couple of chances, we weren’t as good, it was a little bit scrappy but we were workijg do hard and put the graft in.

“The second half we did the ugly stuff and the first half when we were at our best we played our football, so we can do both sides of the game.

“Chris Smith’s been ill all week and Rob O’Toole’s had his baby and has lost half a stone so has been struggling all game.

“Charlie Harris was suspended, Joey Taylor, we have players in and out. But we have whoever comes in never lets us down and that’s what so good about this squad.

“It’s never an issue, whoever I pick I know what I am going to get from them.

“Their effort, hard work and commitment and their willingness to be part of the squad and not just the starting is showing through with results.

“You have to take your hat off to them, they are a great bunch of lads.”

