Horsham making moves for next season with addition of ‘excellent coach’

With the dust barely settled on the 2017-18 campaign, Horsham are already making moves for next season with the addition of a new coach - the experienced Jon Meeney.

The former Worthing joint-manager has made the switch from National League South Eastbourne Borough to take up a head coach role on the Hornets’ management team.

Meeney spent last season coaching at Priory Lane under former Bognor manager Jamie Howell, who took the reins last summer.

Before that he had a long-running relationship and role at Worthing. His last was being appointed joint boss with Gary Elphick in 2015 where they guided the Rebels to promotion through, the then, Ryman South play-offs, in their first season in charge.

He left the club in April 2017 with the club mid-table in the Premier Division, before joining Borough.

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola is delighted to add Meeney to his back room team and grateful to share the workload that has been increased on him and assistant manager Adam Westwood after Ian Browne stepped away from the club just weeks into last season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Di Paola, who worked with Meeney for a brief period in his time at East Preston, said: “He (Jon) did a lot of work at Worthing’s Academy and is an excellent coach, who is good at working with the young players, and has been on my radar for a long time.

“I would love to have had him in last season to help take away some of the pressure from me and Wezzo.

“We had to just suck it up a bit after Browner left and it made it difficult for the two of us to juggle coaching and watching other matches, along with our regular jobs, so it’ll give us an extra pair of hands and give us good value.

“Ultimately, we want to be putting a structure in place where we are able to produce our own players and Jon has a proven record in doing that.”

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell said: “Jon has been a great asset across all his work this year and I personally wish him well in his new position at Horsham - I am sure he will be a great success.”