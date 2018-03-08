Horsham land Lewes man Landais permanently with striker looking to ‘settle’

Horsham have completed the permanent signing of striker George Landais.

The forward’s extended loan spell ended last week, but he has opted to join the Hornets in search of regular football.

Bostik League South Division rivals Lewes have agreed to cancel the former Littlehampton player’s contact and Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: “We have agreed to sign him and Lewes have said they will cancel his contract.

“It’s a good signing for us and he has contributed a lot this season.

“He has been with us three months out of the seven months of the season, so has contributed a lot.

“He really needs to just settle at somewhere and play football as he missed a lot with his cruciate injury.

“He’s glad to be playing. Lewes are in good shape and have a lot of players, so he did not think he would see much game time there.”

Landais, who also made a few appearances at Horsham as a youngster when living in London, has netted seven goals in 13 starts during his loans spells this term.

Di Paola added: “He just needs a break and a pre-season under his belt and too hit the ground running.

“He could be one for next season, but you never know what could happen.”

The Horsham manager is set to sit down for a meeting with the club this week and discuss plans and budgets for next season to ensure ‘everyone is on the same page’.

He added: “We are looking at plans for next season to discuss things and just make sure everyone is on the same page.

“We do it every year, but it’s just a bit earlier this season as it’s been a really tough season and I just want to get ahead.”