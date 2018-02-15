Horsham in safe hands with Pelling’s loan stay extended

Horsham are in safe hands for the rest of the season having acquired the services of Josh Pelling with an extended loan.

The Dorking Wanderers stopper, who was with the Hornets last season, came in on a short-term loan after a nasty injury to Brannon Daly on New Year’s Day.

Daly, who joined Horsham in October, was stretchered off in their 2-1 win over Lewes with suspected ligament damage.

He is now undergoing physio – benefiting from some of the best around due to his job as a training goalkeeper at Arsenal – and is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

That came as a worry for Horsham with Pelling initially only coming in for a month, but Dominic Di Paola has managed to extend his loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Horsham manager said: “We have Pells (Pelling) to the end of the season on a full-time loan unless Dorking need him back.

“It gives us a bit of breathing space and we can address it again in the summer. He’s a great lad and good goalkeeper, so we’re pleased to have him and it gives us a chance.

“I think Brannon will probably just sit it out until the end of the season now. There is no point in rushing back as it was quite a nasty one.

“With his place at Arsenal it means he is getting good physio there and strengthening the muscle around the knee. Once that is done, he will know if he needs an operation, but hopefully he won’t.”

On the injury front, Di Paola has confirmed that long-term absentees Adam Hunt and Joe Keehan will not play a part in the remainder of the season.

And Alex Duncan is out for another month with a hamstring problem which requires rest which came about due to damage as a result of a car crash. Scott Harris’ absence in recent weeks is due to increased work commitments.

With 12 games left to play Di Paola will be looking to give everyone game time in the remaining fixtures, with one eye on next season.

He added: “We will have a look at everyone and give them game time with a view to next season. It gives everyone a little chance to showcase themselves.”