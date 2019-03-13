Horsham hope to appeal Pearse’s sending off against Cray Wanderers

Horsham are hoping to appeal the red card issued to Dan Pearse in their top-of-the-table clash with Cray Wanderers on Saturday.

The Hornets were 2-0 down to a Junior Dadson goal and Joe Taylor penalty when Pearse was shown a straight red card with 20 minutes to play.

Di Paola felt it was a poor display from the officials on the day and that his side should have also had a penalty for handball in the second.

The manager explained that the club will be looking to appeal the card if they can provide decent enough video evidence of the tackle.

Di Paola said: “Dan will have a three-game ban, so we are looking if we can appeal it.

“It was another poor referring performance and we have to try and fightback at some stage.

“It was a definite yellow (card). If we are sending people off for tackles like that then every game will end up being eight versus eight each week.”