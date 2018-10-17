Horsham game off as opponents Thamesmead announce they are going into liquidation and folding

Horsham's fixture away to Thamesmead Town tonight has been called off with the London-based club announcing they are going into creditors voluntary administration and folding with immediate effect.

It brings an end to the club which has been going for almost 50 years and as a result of chairman Paul Bowden-Brown struggling to cover the running costs.

The club's chief explained in a long and emotional statement that he has been looking for a buyer for the club for a substantial period of time after single-handedly bankrolling them.

Their final game on Saturday saw them record a 3-0 Bostik League South East Division victory over Guernsey.

The Hornets announced yesterday evening that their away clash to Thamesmead tonight had been postponed without an explanation, ahead of two statements appearing on their opponent's website.

A club statement read: "Thamesmead Town Football Club chairman Paul Bowden-Brown has announced that Thamesmead Town Football Club Ltd is going into creditors voluntary liquidation.

"The chairman announced with great sadness that due to a continued lack of supporters bringing finances into the club he had no option but to look to sell the club.

"The player's wages, management fees, grounds fees and all other costs were being paid by the chairman personally and despite heavy investment to try and turn the clubs fortunes around, the situation had not improved, and no buyer had been found.

"It is deeply regrettable that a fine club like Thamesmead Town has become the victim of the increasingly difficult financial situation clubs in grass routes football leagues find themselves in.

"The chairman thanked all those at the club who had worked incredibly hard over the last six years at and the small group of supporters who had been incredibly loyal during that time."

