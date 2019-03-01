Horsham facing ‘toughest’ run of games yet as they bid for play-off place

Play-off chasing Horsham are facing their toughest run of games of the season, according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornets climbed up to second in the Bostik League South East Division as they secured four points from two games and other results went their way over the weekend.

A 3-0 win at Whitstable was backed up with a point against East Grinstead on Tuesday night to send them two points clear of second-placed Hastings United.

With champions-in-waiting Cray Wanderers 13 points ahead and with a game in hand on Horsham’s remaining nine fixtures, the focus is very much on the play-off race. Di Paola’s side host a seventh-placed Hythe Town on Saturday, before travelling to leaders Cray. They then travel to a revitalised Greenwich Borough before hosting Ashford United on March 23.

It is a four-fixture run that the Horsham management are wary of with Di Paola saying: “The next four are really hard games.

“There really isn’t much of a tougher four. We just have to keep doing what we are doing though, that’s all you can do.

“I think this four are probably the toughest bunch of games we have had. We did have a tough December with Harwards Heath, Three Bridges, Cray and Hythe, but these are just as tough.

“I have said it before, but they are all tough, there really is never an easy game. Even Saturday was had even though we have won it 4-1. That is what I really like about this league – every game is competitive.”

Injury wise, Horsham go into their final nine games with – long-term absentee Charlie Harris aside a fully-fit squad.

And the Horsham boss would not be drawn on if he has set a point’s target for the remainder of the campaign.

He added: “Nothing at all. It’s just one game at a time. Football is always done on merit and it will all sort itself out and we will see where we are.”