Horsham duo sign new contracts

Toby House and Lewis Hyde have agreed new contracts that will keep them at Horsham until the end of 2018/19.

This is good news for Dom Di Paola’s plans for next season.

Hyde has enjoyed a solid campaign in the heart of the defence, while striker House, 20, has impressed in his first season in the Bostik League and is currently the club’s leading scorer.

Di Paola told the club's website: “Toby is someone of real promise and is the sort of young player who we feel can have a big future at Horsham. To have scored fifteen goals in his first season, in what has often been a changed side, is an excellent return and we want to help him to continue to develop. Lewis has been one of our best players for the last couple of seasons and loves playing for the club. He makes a big difference to the side at both ends of the pitch so I’m delighted he’s agreed to sign for another season.

"I know the club is normally reluctant to put players on contract so for them to do so in the case of Toby and Lewis tells me that they can see what we’re trying to achieve here and that helps us to plan for next season. Hopefully we will be able to get a few more signed up in the next couple of weeks to give us a nucleus to build on over the summer.”

