Horsham district teams hit by another weather-affected weekend

It was another complete washout for local football fixtures on Saturday as heavy rain swept across the county on Friday.

Having lost the majority of the previous week’s programme to snow and frost, it was the turn of rain over the weekend.

Horsham’s derby clash away to East Grinstead in the Bostik League South Division was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.

Grinstead officials and the match referee deemed the pitch unplayable in a 11am inspection.

In the Southern Combination League Premier Division, Horsham YMCA’s game at Crawley Down Gatwick, Broadbridge Heath’s home clash with Three Bridges and Loxwood’s trip to Chichester City were all off.

Division 1 fixtures between Billingshurst and Bexhill United and Storrington and St Francis Rangers were also lost to the elements.

Alfold’s trip to Clymping was called off in Division 2 as were Cowfold’s home clash with Bosham and Roffey’s fixture at home to Sidlesham.

This weekend sees Horsham travel to Cray Wanderers, while Broadbridge Heath host Haywards Heath, Horsham YMCA away to Hassocks and Loxwood at Littlehampton Town in the Premier Division.

Billingshurst host Southwick in Division 1, while Steyning Town are at AFC Varndeanians and Storrington travel to Ringmer.

In Division 2, Cowfold welcome Jarvis Brook, Alfold travel to Sidlesham and Roffey are at Westfield.

On Tuesday night, Broadbridge Heath are at Three Bridges, Horsham YMCA travel to Chichester in the Premier, while in Division 1, Billingshurst are at Oakwood and Steying face St Francis Rangers away.