Horsham content with familiarity of opponents in newly-named league

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola believes it’s a case of better the devil you know with the familiarity of their league placement for next season.

The club allocations have seen the Hornets placed into the newly-named Bostik League South East at Step 4 as a result of a pyramid restructure.

Horsham striker Toby House will have his name used on the FA Cup final ball at the weekend.

The league is effectively the same as last year, although there have been a number of departures and new additions - including Haywards Heath, Three Bridges, Sevenoaks Town and Whitstable Town.

Overall, Di Paola is content with the make-up and is hoping in their third season in it, they can have a greater impact.

He said: “We know this league now and what to expect. There’s also going to be fewer games, so less travelling, and personally I don’t think it looks too bad.

“What would have concerned me, had we been moved now, is that fear of the unknown in a different league. It will be our third full season at this level and I think we’ve got to grips with it now. Okay, we’ve not been ripping up any trees but I do think we under-achieved last season and I’ll be looking for us to continue to improve.”

Toby House. Picture by Steve Robards. SR1808479

The management team can now start to step up their player recruitment with the knowledge of where they will be playing.

Di Paola added: “You don’t really know how other clubs are going to recruit over the summer, and there’s usually one or two clubs who throw money at it, but you’ll have an idea of who might be strong again.

“With the Kent sides in it it’s likely to be pretty physical but, on the flip side, some of the pacey London teams have gone that we struggled against so there’s pros and cons.”

The league is made up of: Ashford United, Cray Wanderers, East Grinstead Town, Faversham Town, Greenwich Borough, Guernsey, Hastings United, Haywards Heath Town, Herne Bay, HORSHAM, Hythe Town, Phoenix Sports, Ramsgate, Sevenoaks Town, Sittingbourne, Thamesmead Town, Three Bridges, VCD Athletic, Whitstable Town and Whyteleafe.