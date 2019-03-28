Horsham boss reveals training woes and 'battles and difficulties'

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has revealed his side have been hindered by the inability to train how they would have liked this season.

With their new ground at Hop Oast still under construction, the Bostik League South East Division play-off pushers have found training options limited.

It is something they have struggled with for a number of seasons, unable to find a suitable facility to use twice a week.

Their new home was expected to be finished at the turn of the year, but the club had hoped to have been able to train on second pitch back in 2018.

Delays meant that that was not possible and instead they have had to make do with half a pitch at Culver Road, where they have been playing their home matches, once a week.

Ideally Di Paola would have his side training twice a week on a full pitch for longer than an hour, but the manager knows it is a 'battle' they will soon have solved with their shiny new facility almost ready.

Despite the hindrances, third-placed Horsham are almost certain to make the play-offs this season and it has not impacted on one of the manager's most enjoyable-ever seasons.

He said: "It's been hard at times, but a massively enjoyable season. We just want to be in a position where on Tuesdays and Thursdays where we are able to train.

"That has been massively hard on us and I know other clubs have problems, but we haven't been able to train twice a week all season and you compare that and there is a fitness element that we are probably lacking a bit.

"We have to do a bit of a thrown together session for an hour at Lancing and it's a great facility don't get me wrong, but we only get half a pitch for an hour. We have had some battles and difficulties, so I think it's been good."