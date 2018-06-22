Horsham boss hints at new signings and ‘keeper as more three commit

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola has hinted that more players will join the Hornets after three players agreed to re-sign for next season.

The Hornets have yet to sign a goalkeeper for next season after using five between the sticks last term.

Michael Hunter and Josh James started the campaign, before Brannon Daly made the number one jersey his own up until a knee injury on New Year’s Day.

James Fernandes also featured until ex-Hornet Josh Pelling returned on loan from Dorking Wanderers, and Di Paola hinted that news regarding a goalkeeper was incoming.

He said: “There will probably be more announcements and we will get all those bits and pieces sorted over the next couple of weeks.

“There are things going on behind the scenes that we haven’t announced so we will announce things as and when they happen.”

Di Paola is also keen to keep the core of last seasons squad after the Hornets announced that winger Darren Boswell, midfielder Jack Hartley, and forward Dean Bown have committed for the new season.

The manager was delighted to retain their services and says he will assess his squad throughout pre-season.

He added: “Bozzy (Boswell) has been with us a long time now so it’s good that he wants to stay and carry on playing with us. If he can avoid injury and have a trouble free season, he’s the sort of player that can get us 20, 25 goals.

“Jack had a really good spell from about November onwards where he got to grips with the league in his first season at Step 4 and he’s a good player.

“If Dean can get his consistency as high as possible I think he’s got every chance of being a really good player.

“He’s only 19 but he had a setback with a cruciate injury and he’s now on the comeback trail but in spells he was excellent for us last year.

“We go back to training on Monday so after Monday we will have a good idea of the others who are remaining.

“I was really pleased with the side when we were at full strength last year so we want to keep as many players as possible.”