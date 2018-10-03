Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola: ‘We played really well and it was important to get the win’

Horsham recovered from going 2-0 down in the first 20 minutes to beat third-placed Phoenix Sports 3-2 in the Bostik League South East on Tuesday night.

First half goals by George Hayward and Will Hoare plus a spectacular third just before the hour mark by Jack Brivio clinched Hornets the three points.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola made a few changes to the team which had five players missing: Rob O’Toole, Lewis Hyde, Lee Harding, Charlie Harris and Chris Smith.

He said: “We played really well. It was a good team performance.

“We’ve probably let ourselves down in the league so far.

“We’ve had a couple of wishy-washy performances. To be fair we have played well before but not got what we deserved.

“In this game it was important to get the win.

“But what this game showed was that we have got good strength in depth.”

Phoenix took the lead with a good goal in the 13th minute by Conrad Lee, then went 2-0 up when Kyren Mundel-Smith seized upon some sloppy play.

Horsham pulled level before half-time with fine finishes by Hayward and Hoare which were their first goals for the club.

Finally, Brivio netted their 57th minute winner with a diving header.

Brivio held the ball up well before setting it up for Hoare to mishit his shot, the ball running invitingly for Hayward whose first-time shot beat Phillips on its way inside the bottom corner of the net.

Tyrell Richardson-Brown found Hoare at the far post where stabbed the ball past the ‘keeper.

Horsham’s fabulous winner came in the 57th minute when Steve Metcalf’s superb diagonal cross was headed home at the far post by the diving Brivio.

Di Paolo added: “Will (Hoare) was brilliant, as were the whole team.

“George Hayward took on a great work-load, driving the team on and got us back in the game.”

Horsham: Pelling, Metcalf, Taylor, Shelley, Lovegrove, Merchant, Hoare, Hayward, Richardson-Brown, Brivio (Sparks

84), McElligott (Hartley 87)

Unused subs: Duncan, Smith, Punter

Attendance: 122

