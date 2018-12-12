Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola praises Three Bridges for their ‘hard work and good organisation’

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola praised opponents Three Bridges and was philosophical in defeat, which ended a five-game winning streak.

Bridges beat then 2-1 with two well-taken second half goals by Connor French, who netted a brilliant 89th minute winner after Horsham’s Chris Smith had brought them back to 1-1.

He said: “Three Bridges deserved it for their hard work and endeavour.

“We didn’t hit any consistency. We had a lot of possession but didn’t do anything with it.

“Then in the second half we turned the ball over too much and made a couple of silly mistakes, they’ve got in and have taken their chances.

“A fair few of our boys were well off their normal standards.

“If you work hard and graft sometimes you get soemthing out of it - they (Three Bridges) were well organised.”

