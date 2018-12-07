Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola and his team pick up more awards after brilliant November

Horsham Football Club and their manager Dominic Di Paola have been rewarded again for another brilliant month.

The Hornets won the Bostik League’s awards for the Manager and Performance of the Month for October and now they have picked up the Supreme Engraving Awards UK Performance of the Month Award for November as well as Dom getting his second successive Anderson Travel’s Manager’s award.

A statement on the club's website said: "Congratulations to Dom and all the squad on this fantastic achievement. Can they make it a hat-trick this month?"

Horsham face Hythe Town away on Saturday before travelling to Three Bridges on Tuesday night.

