Horsham boss Di Paola will know squad ‘over next week’

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola will run the rule over new players as the Hornets returned for pre-season training.

He welcomed faces old and new to his squad’s training sessions which began on Monday this week.

Di Paola said: “We had most of the players from last season there but a few of them were on holiday.

“A few aren’t staying and a few are and over the next week or so we should know where we stand with the squad.

“Without mentioning any names, we’ve had two or three new players in.

“A couple of lads asked to come down and trial and we’ll have a look at them and then bring them in or let them go.”

Di Paola stressed he won’t be putting too much importance on the Hornet’s forthcoming friendlies.

He added: “I think pre-season is the most important part of the season.

“I believe it is the only time you really get proper contact with the players.

“During the season you’re either playing matches or ticking over or nursing people through injuries and it’s usually the only time you can properly have time with players to work with them really.

“Pre-season friendlies are just about working on the basics so it’s not the most exciting, and I think the players will agree.

“It gets exciting when it gets to the season, as in pre-season games you’re looking at people, you’re trying new things, you’re making sure people aren’t getting too many or too few minutes.

“It’s a bit of a process pre-season, it’s not anything else.”

