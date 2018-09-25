Horsham boss Di Paola tips opponents Hastings United to be in 'one of the title favourites'

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is expecting a tough encounter away at Hastings United tonight against a side he has tipped as in the mix as title favourites.

The Arrows lie second in the Bostik League South East table with 12 points from a possible 15 and will be keen to get back to winning ways in the league after losing 3-1 at Hythe Town last time out ten days ago.

They, like the Hornets, were on the right side of a 4-3 win in the FA Cup on Saturday, overcoming division-higher Leiston.

Horsham head to the Pilot Field occupying 14th place in the table having won two and lost three of their opening five league contests.

Di Paola - who previously managed Hastings - said: "I am really looking forward to it. They are a great side and had a really good start to the season so we have got to be at our best.

"They are one of the title favourites and have really started well, I think they have lost just one game in all competitions so far.

"I am looking forward to a very good game though, we are looking forward to them all at the moment. We have a good group and everyone believes in what we are doing, which will help us.

"If I am being honest, we have dominated every game we have been in this season apart from the Carshalton Athletic, but this will be a different type of game."

Di Paola admitted that one or two could be struggling with knocks, although we keeping any possible absentees close to his chest.

He added: "I'd like to keep things largely unchanged as we are getting some continuity in the squad and I think that is important."

Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.