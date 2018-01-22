Horsham boss Di Paola gives his reaction

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola reckoned his side wasted their chances and did not play well enough against Herne Bay.

He was frustrated all-round as Hornets actually had the ball in the next which was ruled to be offside, then fluffed a golden chance to clinch a draw.

Di Paola said: “I didn’t think we we at our best, I don’t think we played particularly well.

“We had some chances and could have had a point from playing badly and we didn’t take them.

“We switched off for ten minutes, let in two bad goals and came away with nothing; that’s all you ever get in this league if you aren’t at your best.

“It was really disappointing. We had a clear-cut opportunity at the end to score a goal and we didn’t work the ‘keeper.”

Di Paola they didn’t help themselves by conceding two quick goals.

He said: “For ten minutes we were appalling and we have conceded two goals so we made ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We played well after they went 2-0 up but before they scored we gave the ball away six times under no pressure.

“It isn’t good enough; forcing the play and giving the ball away.

“We gave away a cheap free-kick which they’ve scored off and we didn’t mark their centre forward, of all the players you’d want to mark, who scored a nice, simple goal.

“Then from a cheap free-kick, Mets was going to clear it (Steve Metcalf).

“We should have come away with a 2-2 draw. I think we scored in the first half - I didn’t think Toby (House) was offside because the ball was played back and some of the other decisions they made (the officials) defied belief.

I am not blaming the result on them but they certainly compounded the situation. It was frustrating all-round.