Horsham boss Di Paola expecting 'a tough one' against Ramsgate and praises 'livewire' new signing

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola is expecting a tough test away to Ramsgate tonight as they look to bring their cup form into their Bostik South East campaign.

The Hornets convincingly overcame division-above Corinthian Casuals in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday with a 3-0 home win.

Their Kent opponents were dumped out of the FA Trophy on Saturday after a 6-0 hammering by Bostik Premier side AFC Hornchurch but are unbeaten in three in the league.

Di Paola is expecting another tough test, saying 'there is never an easy game' in the division. The Hornets boss is also hoping that his side don't become complacent after their recent cup exploits but has no fresh squad concerns ahead of the game.

He said: "It'll be a tough one as I think they're in good form. It's a tough place to go and it's even tougher to go there on a Tuesday night.

"There's never easy games in the league. I've said it many times, in Bostik South East there is never an easy game so you have to approach it with the respect it deserves and the test for the boys is, can they deliver?"

"They can deliver in these one off games but can they do the same in the league where it's not so glamorous and you don't have the opportunity of playing teams from higher levels?

"It should be the same team as what we had Saturday. The new lad we signed Nassim Dukali should come in as well so there's no major changes."

Horsham announced the signing of talented 23-year-old midfielder Nassim Dukali on Monday from recently liquidated Thamesmead Town.

Dukali had previously put in a man of the match performance for Herne Bay in their FA Cup victory over the Hornets last season and Di Paola was pleased to bring in a player he thought 'was one of the stand out players' in the division'.

He added: "I think he's a livewire. He's a good age that fits for our team and last year I thought he was one of the stand out players in our league.

"He just needs a run of games to get himself up to speed. He's not played in three weeks because of the Thamesmead situation and he probably needs a bit of time to get to grips with our group.

"We'll ease him in and get him playing and get him part of the group and hopefully he can give us something different."

Kick-off tonight is 7:45 pm.