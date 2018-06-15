Horsham boss delighted as ‘three good club people’ re-sign for next year

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola is delighted that three long-serving players have committed to the Hornets for next season.

Defenders Alex Duncan and Charlie Farmer, plus versatile Joe Shelley, will pull on the yellow and green strip next year and Di Paola feels these players have made a statement in declaring their loyalty to the club.

He said: “The ones we spoke to about coming back for this season are all people we want back at the club.

“Supporters appreciate these players, they’ve been at the club two or three seasons now so they’re good club people.

“All of them are good lads, they are good committed players to Horsham.

“They know what it’s about and obviously like playing for Horsham.”

With the three players rejoining the Hornets, Di Paola believes that they will continue to be solid players for the club.

He added: “I think Joe (Shelley) will play both in midfield and defence.

“He’s one of those players that can play in a number of different positions so it’s always good for us.

“He always plays well wherever he plays for us.

“Alex (Duncan) is a solid defender and rarely gets beaten one on one.

“He had lots of injuries last season so hopefully this year he is a bit more of a trouble free season.

“Charlie (Farmer) has been around quite a long time in local football, he’s not a kid.

“All three are experienced, they’ve played a lot at this level over the past two seasons and we’re glad they’ve re-signed.”