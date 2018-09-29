Horsham beat Bury to progress in FA Trophy, YM bounce back

Horsham progressed in the FA Trophy after a 2-1 win away at Bury Town.

Goals from Rob O'Toole and Tyrell Richardson-Brown saw Dominic Di Paola's side through.

In the SCFL Premier Division, Horsham YMCA bounced back from their midweek defeat to beat Eastbourne United 4-0 with goals from Dean Bown (2), Dan Mobsby and Tom Gilbert.

Devon Fender scored for Broadbridge Heath in their 3-1 defeat to Newhaven while Loxwood lost 1-0 to Peacehaven and Telscombe.

