Horsham add more firepower with loan signing from Premier Division outfit

Horsham have added to their attacking options by landing striker Kieran Lavery on loan from Bostik League Premier Division leaders Dorking Wanderers.

Ther former South Park forward joins for December on a month long loan to rebuild his fitness having missed six weeks through injury.



Lavery has already made 11 starts for Wanderers this season, but is returning to full fitness after an injury in October.



He will join up with his former strike partner Chris Smith with the pair having played for many seasons together at Reigate-based South Park.



Wanderes boss Marc White told the club's website: "“In the case of Kieran he’s been side lined for six weeks and is in much need of regular football to get back to where he left off, when he was performing as one of our key strikers.



"We have limited games during December whereas Horsham have double the amount, which allows us to speed up his recovery process. Kieran is very much in the club’s mid to long term plans.