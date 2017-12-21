Hornets taking nothing for granted despite favourable Senior Cup draw

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is taking nothing for granted despite his side being handed a favourable draw in the quarter-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup.

They have been drawn away to Southern Combination Football League Premier Division side Pagham in the last eight, which will take place on Tuesday, January 16.

With a number of higher-ranked sides left in the competition, the Hornets were drawn out of the hat on Saturday to face one of the two lower-positioned opponents.

The final of this year’s competition is again set to take place and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex ground.

In the other three matches, Burgess Hill Town will face Saltdean United, Whitehawk will take on the winner of the match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Haywards Heath Town, while Eastbourne Borough will face Crawley Town.

On their opponents, Di Paola said: “They knocked out Lewes in the last round and I think they have a really good side. I can’t believe they are not challenging in their league.

“Dan Simmonds scores goals and Daryl Wollers was a good player at Bognor. They have quality everywhere.

“It will be a lot harder than against Newhaven and Littlehampton that we have already had in the competition. But those three teams, when we were in the County League, always pulled out a result against us.

“They will be pleased they have not got Crawley Town or Whitehawk and there are only ten or 12 places between us in terms of league position.”