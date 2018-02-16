Hornets aiming for a top-half finish as Phoenix Sports fly in

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola is hoping for further improvement and a first win in three games to help them hunt down a top-half finish as his side welcome Phoenix Sports to Culver Road on Saturday.

The Hornets’ last victory came in 3-1 away success at Sittingbourne on January 27, where George Landais, Toby House and Tony Nwachukwu were all on target.

Visitors Phoenix, who are six points better off than the Hornets, are without a win in four Bostik League South Division games since a 2-0 victory away at Shoreham in January.

The visitors triumphed in the last and only league meeting between the sides, as Danny Young’s goal secured all three points for the Phoenix back in early December.

Di Paola said: “We’ve been in the top half of the table for a couple of weeks now, we’ve got to try to target a top-half finish, as strong a finish as we can.

“It’s just about getting as many points on the board as possible.”