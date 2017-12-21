Holmes hits brace on return from injury book RUR Cup last-four place

A late Jake Holmes brace on his return from injury helped Broadbridge Heath through to the semi-finals of the Sussex RUR Cup on Tuesday.

They completed a 2-0 home win over Littlehampton Town despite missing a host of players including captain Tom Bold (away), Devon Fender, Javlon Campbell and Alex Parsons (all injured), Rob Godfrey (working) and Tom Frankland (cup-tied).

The first half was an even affair with Holmes’ header being saved by Mitchell Bromage, with the Golds keeper in action again to deflect Stuart Chester’s right-foot shot narrowly wide.

At the other end, Ole Bankole’s drive from 25 yards went narrowly over, and in stoppage time, Jack Cole’s header was brilliantly pushed over by Michael Chester.

Gradually Heath got the upper hand and George Cousin was unlucky to see his goalbound effort deflect over.

The deadlock was broken in the 80th minute in controversial circumstances.

A ball was played into George Cousins in the penalty area where Tim Martin was standing in an offside position, the assistant referee raised his flag and immediately put it down again, at the same time a defender upended Cousins in the box, the referee had spotted the flag and blew for a free-kick to the visitors for offside, but eventually consulted his linesman and pointed to the penalty spot.

The visitors remonstrated, but Holmes eventually took the kick to score his first of the season. In the final minutes, Cousins picked out Holmes on the edge of the penalty area and he fired home his second in his first start of the season.

Heath: M.Chester, Clark (D.Riecker 80), Robinson, Findlay, Flack, Griffin, Weller, S.Chester (Baker 75), Holmes, Martin, Cousins (Shergold 85).

n Horsham YMCA’s tie at Chichester City was called off for a second time for an unfit pitch. Heath face the winners.