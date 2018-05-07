Hills Farm Lane clinch their first veteran’s title

Hills Farm Lane have claimed its first veteran’s title by winning the Worthing & Horsham District Sunday Veterans League.

Out of 10 league matches this season, the team won eight, drew one and lost one, which left them six-points clear at the top.

They clinched the title with a hard-fought 4-0 win over Goring Rangers on Sunday, April 15.

Playing on the 3G pitch at Steyning, Karim Hamouda scored early on after calmly slotting the ball low by the near post. A second goal, buried on the volley by Rob Flynn from a sumptuous cross from Jason Grubb gave a welcome cushion.

In the second half, Darron Mitchell added a brace to seal the victory.

Chairman Phil Gibbs said: “This is a great day for our club and reflects the incredible dedication of all our 30 member vets squad and is an inspiration to our other 30 walking football playing members. This title puts us firmly on the map and makes us one of the leading vets football teams in Sussex”

League team manager Mark Murphy said: “This has been a wonderful experience for all of us and is fully due to close friendships and lasting bonds throughout the club.

“Most of the squad have been together for over ten years now and this shows both on and off the pitch in our belief and trust in each other”.

The squad celebrated with a tour to Jersey over the following weekend where they won two out of four matches and came away with the fair play trophy.

Hills Farm Lane come under the umbrella of the Horsham & Shipley Community Project which is a local organisation, mainly based out of Shipley Football Club. Focussed on vets football, walking football, pétanque and the Shipley Men’s Shed, the organisation provides a place where local people can participate in a number of activities.

See the website for more information, www.horshamshipleycommunityproject.org