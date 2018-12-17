Here’s what Alfold manager Munday had to say on their 10-0 drubbing of Midhurst and their oppenents after a tricky week

It was a perfect ten for Alfold as they overcame both Midhurst and appalling conditions to record their biggest-ever Southern Combination League victory on Saturday.

Tiago Andrade and Jordan Mase grabbed hat-tricks in the Division 1 rout against a side that failed to raise a team the previous weekend.

With many games around the league postponed due to waterlogged pitches, the Recreation Ground playing surface drained extremely well after the summer work.

In what were described as the worst weather conditions the referee had officiated in, it was a game that tested both sets of players.

Alfold started very brightly with Mase skipping through two players to rifle his effort home in the first minute. Fold doubled their lead on the half-hour mark as Mark Bevan scored what would be his last goal for the club before moving to Singapore permanently.

Half-time arrived with the score at 2-0 and the whistle brought a massive rush of players and officials running into the warmth of the changing rooms.

Ten minutes into the second half, Andrade scored his first of the day to make it 3-0 and at this point it started to rain goals. Kieron Purkis bagged two, Andrade also scored another two to make it a hat-trick and Mase also got his first treble for the club.

It was then down to newly signed Aiden Cawte who scored his first goal for Alfold to finish the goal flurry and make it 10-0.

Alfold manager Jack Munday was delighted with the result and performance as his side climbed up to second.

He said: “We’ve been due a big win for a while now and I don’t think it could have gone any better, to get ten goals was brilliant but to also get our tenth clean sheet of the season was very pleasing.

“I must say huge credit is also due to Midhurst who never gave up and actually in the first half limited us to very few chances, and to be honest had a few chances themselves.

“There’s been lots of talk this week about clubs struggling to field teams and also the sad news of St Francis folding, but I think to see Midhurst bounce back after not fielding a side last week, and to have a team of 15 this Saturday against us, shows they’re no quitters.

“To see our close friends Cowfold doing all they can do to get a side out and keep football on is great a credit from people within their clubs and I hope they can start getting results back on the board as well as full-strength squads week in week out.”

Alfold: Correia, Gray, Sultan, Jacques, Fowler (Cawte), Mase, Bevan, Stafford (Wanstall), Nourse (Chowney), Purkis, Andrade.