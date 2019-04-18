Here’s how Horsham are sitting in the crucial points-to-game standings

Horsham are currently sitting pretty with their points-to-game ratio - boasting the eighth best from 28 teams that are currently in the play-off mix at Step 4.

It has been long known that all the play-off winners this year will not go up with two victories sides missing out.

Last year’s restructuring brought an extra league at Step 4 meaning that there will be 14 teams vying for 12 promotion places.

When the seven league winners go up, that will mean that two play-off winners will not be promoted, which will be decided on a points-to-game ration throughout the season.

The two play-off winners with the lowest tally will heartbreakingly miss out on going up.

With Horsham sealing their position in the Bostik League South East top five on Saturday - the focus now is very much on trying to win every game and improve their current points-to-game ratio which is 2.00.

To put that in context, Bromsgrove Sporting have the top points-to-game tally of 2.314 and Didcot Town the worst on 1.60.

Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola has, for a number of weeks, been calling on his side not to let up in their play-off pursuit.

Ahead of sealing their place with a 3-2 win at Herne Bay on Saturday, the manager had said: “I quite like the fact we are not their yet. It sharpens the mind. With the points-to-game thing, it’s almost like you have to go to the last game of the season anyway.”

And that will be the continuing message as Horsham complete their season this weekend. They first host Faversham Town on Saturday, before travelling to Guernsey on Easter Monday - with six points the target.

They are without a game on the final Saturday of the season (April 20) as they were due to play the now defunct Thamesmead Town.