Here are the latest pictures from Horsham FC's new ground at Hop Oast

The two main buildings at the stadium on the site at Hop Oast are being built in parallel, with the clubhouse showing good progress with the brickwork taking shape. The main pitch can be seen slightly to the left of the structure.
Thu Dec 06 12:07:11 GMT 2018
Source: Steve Robards
Copyright: jpimediaresell
Object Name: Horsham FC are building to something special
Caption: The main clubhouse and and ancillary structure taking shape
Headline: Horsham FC are building to something special
Thu Dec 06 12:07:14 GMT 2018
Source: Steve Robards
Copyright: jpimediaresell
Object Name: Going up
Caption: A close up on the new clubhouse at Hop Oast with the main pitch to the left
Headline: Going up
Thu Dec 06 12:07:16 GMT 2018
Source: Steve Robards
Copyright: jpimediaresell
Object Name: Standing tall
Caption: The new stand proudly showing HFC in the club's traditional yellow. The pitch is just awaiting the 3G surface to be laid
Headline: Standing tall
Thu Dec 06 12:07:19 GMT 2018
Source: Steve Robards
Copyright: jpimediaresell
Object Name: Work in progress to give the Hornets a new nest
Caption: The view from the site entrance at the new ground on former Horsham Golf & Fitness land
Headline: Work in progress to give the Hornets a new nest
