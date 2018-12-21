Here are the festival football fixtures with the views of Loxwood and Horsham YMCA managers

It’s another busy schedule of festive football in the Southern Combination League and it gets underway on Saturday.

The Premier Division timetable sees three games in seven days for some of our local sides, playing this Saturday, Boxing Day and then again on Saturday 29.

On Saturday, second-placed Horsham YMCA travel to East Preston, Broadbridge Heath welcome Saltdean United and Loxwood are away to Shoreham.

Division 1 action sees Billingshurst host Alfold, Storrington are away to Midhurst and Steyning Town welcome Worthing United.

On Boxing Day, Loxwood welcome Broadbridge Heath, while Horsham YMCA are without a game.

Saturday 29 sees YM host Broadbridge Heath (switched to Gorings Mead due to Heath’s ground issue) and Loxwood are at Crawley Down Gatwick. In Division 1, Alfold host Storrington, Billingshurst are at Oakwood and Steyning welcome Littlehampton.

YM manager Peter Buckland said: “We have had a little hiccup in the last couple of weeks, but at the end of the day we are still up there. In both the games against Newhaven and Chichester the performance has been there and that is what I base things on.

“We go into East Preston on Saturday with for the first time this season - apart from Ash Dugdale - a fully fit squad.”

On their upcoming fixtures, Loxwood manager Alex Walsh said: “We know Shoreham are around us and obviously the local derby with Broadbridge Heath on Boxing Day and we want to make sure we start that game well.

“I believe we’ve got a strong squad to rotate. It’s frustrating having so many games as well as injuries but we will just have to adapt and kick on.”