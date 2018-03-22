Heath beaten by in-form Three Bridges as title race pressure ramps ups

Broadbridge Heath suffered a 5-1 defeat to Premier Division title contenders Three Bridges on a cold, blustery night at the Leisure Centre on Tuesday.

Bridges, last beaten in the league back at the beginning of December, took an early lead through George Gaskin. Attacking down the left, a deep cross behind Heath’s defence found the striker ghosting in to head past a helpless Jamie Craven.

Heath rallied briefly with Tim Martin shooting over from distance, but rarely threatened Kieran Thorp in the Bridges goal.

An early Heath blow was George Cousins being forced off after 15 minutes with a hamstring injury, replaced by Alex Parsons playing his first game since November, following an ankle injury.

On 17 minutes, Brannon O’Neil drilled his free kick towards goal and it beat Craven low down at his near post to double the lead.

The next 15 minutes were evenly matched, with Heath mounting some useful attacks, but they were unable to breakdown Bridges’ resolute back four.

Six minutes later, Bridges netted their third goal, Craven and his defence getting in a tangle, gifting Ben Bacon an easy tap in.

Heath started the second half with a little more purpose and were rewarded after 61 minutes when Martin crossed for Shaun Findlay to reduce the deficit, but the three-goal cushion was restored four minutes later when Bacon fired a great left-footed volley past Craven from 12 yards.

The final goal of the game was scored by Tyrone Berry whose low drive went in off the post and with Horsham YMCA losing at home to Chichester, it puts Bridges right back in the title race.

Heath travel to Hill Park on Saturday to face fifth placed Saltdean United.

Heath: Craven, Martin, Robinson, Chester, Flack, Bold, Weller (Petersen), Cousins (Parsons), Andrade, Frankland (Humphries), Findlay.