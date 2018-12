Goals from Karl Akehurst and Callum Saunders were the scorers. The win put Shaun Saunders' side level on points with the the Hornets and Hastings United. You can read Ollie Berry's match report here. Photpgrapher Grahame Lehkyj was the at the game - here are his pictures.

Haywards Heath Town v Horsham Kane Louis puts a Horsham defender under pressure.

Haywards Heath Town v Horsham Callum Saunders has a shot on goal under pressure from Harvey Sparks.

Haywards Heath Town v Horsham Joel Daly gets tight to George Hayward.

Haywards Heath Town v Horsham Karly Akehurst heads home the first goal.

