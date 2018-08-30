‘Hard shift’ but a slow start costs Billingshurst against Midhurst

Billingshurst manager Luis Freitas felt his side put in a ‘hard shift’ in the second half of their 5-1 defeat to Midhurst and if not for some poor finishing things, might have been different.

The home side played more than a half with just ten men after a red card to Tom Bradshaw just before the break in the Division 1 clash.

By that time, ‘Hurst were 2-0 down to Mathew Docherty finishing from a cross on ten minutes and a Grant Radmore header.

Kieran Carter made in 3-0 five minutes into the second half and Radmore hit his second just past the hour mark.

With 20 minutes to play, Ben Brooker finished outside box after the goalkeeper had denied Jordan Stallibrass.

‘Hurst then missed a host of chances, before Radmore completed his hat-trick late on from a counter-attack.

Freitas said: “It was a game of frustration as Midhurst used their aerial dominance to good affect. We couldn’t get our passing game going but when we did in spells we failed to capitalise.

“Going a man down did not help the cause but you wouldn’t have not noticed in the second half. A slow start was followed by a good hard shift.

“After pulling a goal back at 4-1 there was three to four glorious chances to swing the game back in our favour, however, profligacy in front of goal meant there was no come back on the cards as Midhurst hit us with a moral crushing fifth goal.”

On Saturday, Jordan Suter got the only goal as Storrington secured a 1-0 home success over Billingshurst.

The visitors started off well, but didn’t take their chances and were punished when Suter cut in from the wing and scored in the 31st minutes.

‘Hurst improved after the break and Ben Brooker came off the bench to hit the post.

Joe Bagwell had three good chances. One was a lob that Swans goalkeeper Gary Elliott clawed out if the air and the other another lob which successfully beat the keeper but went wide of the target and the last a back-post effort which was saved.

Freitas said: “In the second half we came out by far the better side, but we failed to take our chances.

“The result was a bit unjust on the boys but we need to learn to break teams down and take our chances.”